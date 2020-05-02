Transcript for Video released of controversial tased arrest

It. This is the body can't videos has more with the Austin justice coalition hopes will be reason enough not to reinstate to Austin police officers. He's on the on his knees on the ground I'm really no call no need for that. So deftly no surprises. The video was taken moments after Austin police responded to a February 2018 shooting it shows former officer Robert path using his taser on Quentin Perkins. At the direction of former officer Donald detritus that you arrested Perkins claiming he was trying to get away from that. Harkins always maintained his innocence. If you look it is so. A ham hands. Did everything out of you are. And it is today man just NASA field. A grand jury indicted path and are tried as a multiple charges. But a jury eventually found him not guilty several months later though Austin police chief Brian Manley fired van. Now that's you want their jobs back. We know the trials though we can't do anything about that. But you know Steve Bailey did you know make the right call and in in in this regard. Months ago in hold the appeals process cells to where we don't have these type bombs is on police force criminal justice advocate. Chris Harris who obtained the once sealed body canned video hopes of video will be to public pressure. There is still an opportunity hopefully to impact the decision about whether or not. These officers are reinstated on through force and a statement to TV news Austin police association president can Cassidy says. The Austin justice coalition is wasting they're time because an arbitrator will rule on this not the city.

