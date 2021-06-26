Video shows fatal hot air balloon accident

More
Dramatic video captured a hot air balloon dropping from the sky in New Mexico, which left five people dead, authorities said.
0:50 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows fatal hot air balloon accident

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"Dramatic video captured a hot air balloon dropping from the sky in New Mexico, which left five people dead, authorities said.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78513368","title":"Video shows fatal hot air balloon accident","url":"/US/video/video-shows-fatal-hot-air-balloon-accident-78513368"}