Video shows hurricane’s aftermath in Texas

More
Damaged traffic lights, downed trees and other debris scattered throughout Orange, Texas, reveal the destructive path of Hurricane Laura.
0:44 | 08/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Video shows hurricane’s aftermath in Texas
Even though he ministry last.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:44","description":"Damaged traffic lights, downed trees and other debris scattered throughout Orange, Texas, reveal the destructive path of Hurricane Laura.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72654595","title":"Video shows hurricane’s aftermath in Texas","url":"/US/video/video-shows-hurricanes-aftermath-texas-72654595"}