Transcript for Video shows passenger's attack on Lyft driver

You at noon a disturbing video shows a lift driver viciously attacked by a passenger in Queens. That driver is now speaking out Eyewitness News reporter and. You know it's been five days in the driver says this guy. Needs to be caught the video is disturbing to say the least a lift driver assaulted behind the wheel. By a crazed passenger. Who pull pulls him with punches without warning of the dash cam video Sadr speaks for itself. The passengers seemed agitated and impatient before you just start beating on the driver. Eduardo muddy NL says the man who wanted to go to mount Sinai hospital in Long Island City. And insisted that medio break the traffic laws to get there. When the driver refused the man punched him repeatedly all of this wall the car was in motion is not seriously hurt but it left him bruised and angry. Angry that despite the video despite the data from the lift gap there is no word of an arrest. Here's how he described the incident to me just a few minutes ago. I respectfully ask them not to disrespect annual and the ride. I guess best kick them all but you just voted all of assorted swingman. But Jimmy in the back of the head and I did my best lakers locker room is so. The hits that he was throwing at me and and China to press my car or or heard anybody on the street don't. I Wear glasses. Or what he punched me not my class is also Springfield certainly you know. There's really got out of a difficult situation the moment. So when you look at the video it's amazing he did not lose control of the car again not a ghetto. Did not require any medical attention this happened last Thursday around 6 o'clock in Woodside CN YPD says that they have. A report in this case that has been filed. Again no arrest at least not so far I'm not queens NJ Berkett channel seven Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.