Transcript for Video of transgender women being violently kicked out of Los Angeles bar surfaces

A we're. Three transgender women stand in front of a vocal crowd of supporters. Cell phone video shows two of the women being grabbed by security guards. And forcibly removed from last her list bar on Friday night. I think she's seeing men dragged a one name and street a woman that way. I'm not being able to do anything that I was there I was there would. Jorge Diaz is seen on video being thrown out of the bar with his friends the ugly scene happening after several coworkers from BM a stark. An organization that addresses LG BTQ health issues went to less per less after the downtown LA proud festival. One Elvira transistors westward route basically I thought that's loud on the base by a man. I started calling. There's other friends say they were called offensive names by the customer and his female companion. So that guys thank any and aggressive. I like yelling at me calling meals are still remain sane that I was the man. Last Burleigh says both moves were told to leave but the coworkers say they weren't the only ones forcibly removed. It supporters of LG BTQ right protested outside the bar. On the constant attacks signed transgender women that we have seen each and every day very every other week we're looking at another woman who's been killed in the street. Tonight one of the trans women seen in the video too emotional to talk about the experience my friend Vernon humans and picnic grounds. Men and though. Holland and track at a nightclub. In a statement the bar says this was a rare and unfortunate incident. As less pearl is has provided an inclusive and welcoming environment since it opened almost ten years ago.

