Transcript for Videos show wild Chicago police shooting

The special violent fugitive task force from Chicago police this year department in the US Marshals Service was already on high alert for the suspect in the US UV this man 34 year old movement today white then won more than a dozen counts of aggravated sexual assault with a fire arm in cutting off his electronic monitor bracelet. Authorities say he was armed with his pistol when they approach the Qatar. When one shot was fired seemingly by the suspect. Came a series of police shots. Some officers having to re load as the suspect in the back seat behind darken windows continued to be a threat. Officers had shields for the close proximity gun fight. The chaotic scene recorded on numerous body cameras showed how dangerous this kind of situation can be fore please. Want to call acquired. Moved you thought. After the guns fell silent wife was critically wounded with multiple gunshots and later died from a primary shot to the head according to paperwork also released today by Coppola.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.