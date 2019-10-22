Transcript for Vigil held for toddler killed in Philadelphia

I don't don't look at that yeah. In emotional vigil tonight with the daily at two year old Nikola Rivera her family making a plea to her killer what do you war. Tone you soft standard. Not. Tonight we gathered just feet away from where the toddler was shot dead in her mother's arm. So you didn't kill our dog and he kill animal you. You killed a human being if she was only two years old just started to live like. Sunday afternoon bullets pierced the North Philadelphia home in the 3300 block of water street police believe the home was targeted and an unknown assailant fired at least six rounds into the house from the street. Heating Rivera and wounding her mother and a contractor working inside. Police believe ballistic evidence connects another shooting nearby in the 400 block of east clear field. That happened eight minutes before within 24 hours this week and two children were shot. Eleven month old. He Jenkins lives he's expected to be paralyzed. Giggle let's Stanley doesn't know him but prayed for him to tonight while urging people to and the no snitch mentality. We just enemies of the new information they have to work it. The better they can do their job if they have people saying we're not and it's hot and having expected to solve crime and it's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.