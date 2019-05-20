Transcript for Violent arrest captured on video

What Sandra I spoke exclusively. In nineteen year old slippery and little he is in custody and in a lot of pain his family and friends are furious about the Wayne Gilbert police over rested him they're claiming brutality. We're gonna show you the video NASA you can judge for yourself. I. The cell phone video is graphic you can see a Dover police officer punching the teenager in the head repeatedly. While he's on the ground. Got it wrong your stomach. You believe it's being brought it to turn over its. Video shows another officer on top of the suspect and others holding him down making it possible to turn over we. Topping it might use. Tonight at spoke exclusively with the nineteen year old Cypriot Luke who is now in custody after being punched and arrested. It happened around 2 o'clock Saturday morning until Cypriot and his friend were on their way to get a tattoo at Dover New Jersey. He is from Morristown they were right in front of the police station when Cypriot was confronted. Police say they had an arrest warrant for him on a domestic case. Updated telling had a one for his arrest it is tackled him to the ground they pepper sprayed him. And he was it was us and at all it was helicopters based music at pleasant Sunday night dozens came out to protest the police into the the friend until the video it was really just be in the crap out of him. Being eagerly given the chance could he could remove. After devastating and then this is I cannot believe I could've been kill. Only that turning blue situation is not it crushed me. It's been my nephew home floor guys that were bigger than him power and he wasn't resisting arrest and aren't on. Now we're told the Morris County prosecutor's office is now investigating. This case under the supervision. Up in new Jersey state attorney general's office. We're live in Dover New Jersey tonight on the C anchor channel seven Eyewitness News.

