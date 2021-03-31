Transcript for Viral UCLA gymnasts on celebrating Black excellence and inspiring the next generation

Welcome back. As somebody black who defies the stereotype about whether or not we can dance, this next story definitely warms my heart. Two Jim napsgymnasts have vaulted themselves in the limelight as viral sensations with their show-stopping moves. These tumbling queens are also bringing their form of activism to the floor with epic routines that also celebrate black excellence. Here's ABC news anchor Kenneth Moton. The sport of gymnastics is very much seen as a very rigid sport. For generations, it promoted a Russian balletic classical body type, that's who was dominating the sport of gymnastics. If you came into the sport, like I did in the '80s, having Bou legs and a very muscular physique, you were penalized for something that you were born with. And if you were going to try to express yourself, trust me, you were going to get deducted for that. We will now see Dominique dawes lock in her new floor exercise routine. In 1996, 19-year-old Dominique dawes stepped onto the floor at the usa gymnastics national championship. That was a little bit more of a class call routine, which is T my strong suit. We chose that because that was playing to the judges. It's not playing to my fans. Dawes would win a bronze medal at the olympics for this same routine. Never in my wildest dreams would I ever see hip hop, pop, or soul music used at an olympic games. However, I truly believe that's something that could be on the horizon. Before I go on, I -- I shut everything. I shut everything off, except for which of my 18 personalities do I want to be today. Next on the floor for UCLA -- And I present and I step onto the floor. it's the floor exercise, but it's a stage to me. I'm reaching potentially millions of people. More than 15 million to be exact. UCLA gymnasts margzetta Frazier and Nia Dennis going viral with their floor exercises celebrating black culture. Margzetta joining Janet's rhythm nation. Nia throwing up a fist to Kendrick. We started with Kendrick Lamar because he's a huge activist in his music. And I wanted to try to bring the same message through dance, through gymnastics. When people see your routines, I think there's a surprise element about it because they're like, "Oh my god, they did that." And the word audacity comes up, like, who gave you permission? Did you give it to yourself? I've definitely given myself the audacity to do these floor routines that best suit me. But I would say UCLA gymnastics gave me the opening. For years, the UCLA gymnastics program has championed and embraced each athlete's personality. In 2019, Katelyn Ohashi's routine broke the internet. The gymnast having the courage to express their true selves and choose music that they grew up with is a huge step. When gymnastics is such a cutthroat, very strict sport. I've been doing gymnastics since I was 4 years old. It has its highs and definitely has its lows. It's taught me so many life lessons that made me stronger as a black woman. You're in a white dominated sport and you're a couple of black girls who said, "I'm going to come up here and change the game." Was it tough? Being a black woman in general, you always know that you have to raise the bar for yourself higher than most to get half as far as your white counterparts. Growing up, it was brought to my attention, the style of my gymnastics, it was always very, very strong. And then the other girls would get elegant, poised, artistic -- Graceful. Yeah. Graceful. Is there a little sadness to it? It stings a little, but what's most important is that I know that I'm graceful and beautiful, and those are just other people's opinions and it is a subjective sport that I did sign up for. While margzetta and Nia rock the world of collegiate gymnastics, many others have started speaking up on a range of social issues. Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history, using her platform to push for equality. I love the fact today that Simone Biles can be as outspoken and truthful as she is today. I would say to keep it up. Young athletes need to see people that are not going to be controlled by the system. We do need to break the rigidity of the sport of gymnastics. We need to learn to embrace people's differences, embrace the messages that they want to put out. Will you see what you're doing in the olympics? Hopefully. I hope we have inspired somebody to go out there and do a hip hop/pop routine at the olympics. It's so much fun to watch, like, why wouldn't you want to see that on the biggest stage?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.