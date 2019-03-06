Transcript for Virginia Beach grieves 12 lost in mass shooting

If this is not start Elaine I don't know what is on their been a 154. Days. In this year so far. And there had been a 150. Mass shootings if you can even process that and another horrific shooting in this country over the weekend twelve. People dead after a gun man attacked former colleagues out of Virginia Beach government office building. Officials say the suspect resigned by email hours before the shootings I want to bring. In Stephanie Ramos who is live outside of a memorial in front of the police department with more. Stephanie what do we know about how this went down and what a possible motive may abandon. Right Kimberly we get we've been here for a the last couple of days. Here in Virginia Beach and that's something authorities are still trying to figure out why did this gunman walked into the city building where he had worked for the last fifteen years. And just open fire but I can tell you this community. Families that we have met with they are grieving the loss of those twelve individuals. School law also live there it was Friday they were ready told wrap up their work week they're Friday they have plans for the future ready to go home to their families. All before that gunmen walked in. And opened fire but here in from the Virginia police department you can see there is a growing memorial and this is what we've seen. Over the weekend the community really coming together to comfort one another. During this horrendous time but it is a beautiful memorial here you can see flowers have been placed Teddy bears candles. There's also a cross. For each of the victims the eleven city workers and one contractor. So I also point out that the shooting actually took place. Not too far from here was just about 200 yards police say the proximity to the shooting scene really helped. Get them there quickly. And for right now we can tell you federal investigators. As I mentioned are still trying to figure out. What drove the gunman to open fire we do know as you mentioned that he had resigned just a few hours before the shooting happened. And again this community just just trying to. Have been all sink and just grieving throughout this that this process but I did speak with one of the survivors Christie do our. She was in the building when the shooting happened she has worked here for the last twelve years. And that she. She told us he told what we story of Keefe Cox one of the victims and she's says that he saved her life the life of other colleagues as well. About the break. Q this day stop stop don't. Get us. Pressure to open an all state. He. Set out they'll tell you what today. Very little window there's a small window in the Doerr. We don't know what it's all. Look at us companies hope they. Ladies get in the office. Derek Ayers also. We went again and Atlanta. Thinking it's and I got us check out everybody else barricading the door. So keep this also save that group of seven diet telling them to go into that office in barricade the door and stay in there as he went to check on others as you heard from Christie. We and his brother posting on FaceBook how much he'll miss his baby brother his singing voice back home at church and that. He'll miss his caring soul and we've learned so much more over the last couple of days about these victims Terrence Gallagher for instance was a young mom she at a twenty month 21 month old. A baby boy. Mary Louise gale another one of the victims she had planned. A trip in the next two weeks to visit. Portland to receiving national award but also celebrate her birthday. With her two children and their families so we're what we're learning about these these victims and how much of an impact. This this event has had on this city but all of their lives all twelve lives. Taken by another sentence another senseless act. Of gun violence Kimberly. Yes Stephanie that interview was incredibly sad and I just one I just wanna talk about you that you raced to cover this story in Virginia. What has struck you the most since you are actually there or on the ground. Why would they beat the community's reaction to all of this. This is aid. I spoke with the mayor on yes on Saturday and he just mentioned how ever won here is affected by this not just those that. That knew the victims and and and their families but somehow ever won here is is connected and I mean these were these. These individuals have been here for. Most of their lives if injured Virginia view to working here for the last. Most of them for several years. Still seem community come together and support one another throughout this I mean this memorial has grown. Tremendously. Since Saturday it can tell you about but just by speaking with individuals here. Residents of Virginia Beach they say they will support one another and get through this. All right Stephanie around us there in Virginia Beach absolutely devastating but thanks for joining us with the updates.

