Virginia Beach mass shooting victims named

One by one, city manager Dave Hanson read the names of the people who were killed in the mass shooting Friday afternoon in Building 2 of the Municipal Center.
2:58 | 06/01/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia Beach mass shooting victims named
Sixteen hours ago the lives of twelve people were cut short. By a senseless and incomprehensible. Act of violence. The kids see ground. Who worked in public works. For over four and a half years. And it's a right away agent. And she is a resident of Chesapeake Virginia. Carol Welch Gallagher. Who works in public works. For over six years. And serves as an engineer. And is a resident of Virginia Beach. Mary Louise gale. Who has worked in public works for over 24 years. And serves as a right of way agent. And it's a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Alexander. Mikhail goods that. Who has worked for over nine years. In public works and is a right of way agents. And is a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Catherine AM Nixon. Who serves in public utilities for over two years ten years. As an engineer. And is a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Richard H nettleton. Rich worked in public utilities for over a point in eight years. Served as an engineer. Certain me as a lieutenant in Germany in 130 engineer brigade. And with a resident on and off. Christopher Kelly rap. Who served in public works. Would just eleven months. As an engineer. And is a citizen of politics. Why and keep cops. Who served in public utilities. For over twelve and a half years. And is an account clerk and a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Joshua. A party. Who served in public utilities. For four and a half years as an engineering technician. And is a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Michelle may feel anger. Who served in public utilities. For twelve years as an administrative assistant. And as a resident. Of Virginia Beach. Robert Bobby Williams. Who served in public utilities. For over 41 years as a special projects coordinator. And it's a resident. Of Chesapeake. Herbert. Bert Snelling. Who was a contractor. Trying to fill approved that. And it's a resident. A Virginia Beach.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

