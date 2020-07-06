Virginia officer charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery

More
The Fairfax County Police Department released body camera video which shows an officer deploying his stun gun on a black man.
0:50 | 06/07/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia officer charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery
Ada. That's made his unease that they needed oxygen Allen. And that they did it take needed he ducks. Did he want it. Well well well and it. And it Anthony wrote that I. Everybody else. Edwards accords in every. Hey Brooke really.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:50","description":"The Fairfax County Police Department released body camera video which shows an officer deploying his stun gun on a black man.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71122697","title":"Virginia officer charged with 3 counts of misdemeanor assault and battery ","url":"/US/video/virginia-officer-charged-counts-misdemeanor-assault-battery-71122697"}