-
Now Playing: SpaceX launches glow-in-the-dark baby squid to the International Space Station
-
Now Playing: Lunar vehicle in works for NASA’s upcoming mission to the moon
-
Now Playing: Learn from two NASA engineers about how they sent both a rover and helicopter to Mars
-
Now Playing: 2021 Belmont Stakes set to be run
-
Now Playing: Delta flight diverted after attempted cockpit breach
-
Now Playing: Childcare shortage affecting job force
-
Now Playing: Dan Abrams discusses his new book 'Kennedy's Avenger'
-
Now Playing: Family speaking out after 2 students were asked to clean cotton in class
-
Now Playing: Trump Organization's controller testifies before special grand jury
-
Now Playing: Rob Marciano flies with Blue Angels
-
Now Playing: DOJ official declares ransomware national security threat
-
Now Playing: Fauci implores Americans do not take COVID-19 vaccines for granted
-
Now Playing: State officials come up with creative incentives to get more people vaccinated
-
Now Playing: Matthew Muller is charged with kidnapping Denise Huskins in ‘Gone Girl’ case: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Couple in so-called ‘Gone Girl’ kidnapping case insists their story is truthful: Part
-
Now Playing: Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn get married and start a family: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Matthew Muller receives federal kidnapping charge in Denise Huskins case: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Detective helps connect Matthew Muller to Denise Huskins’ kidnapping case: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Suspect caught in home invasion case akin to Denise Huskins', Aaron Quinn’s: Part 8