Virginia school renamed after NASA's Katherine Johnson

More
The former Sidney Lanier Middle School, which was named after a Confederate soldier, has been renamed after African American NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.
0:33 | 06/05/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Virginia school renamed after NASA's Katherine Johnson
She's a symbol of the eclipse of the world said an African American won it. And it's she didn't do anything really anybody's candidacy. Anything and that she showed us that the impossible. This half of.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:33","description":"The former Sidney Lanier Middle School, which was named after a Confederate soldier, has been renamed after African American NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78104637","title":"Virginia school renamed after NASA's Katherine Johnson","url":"/US/video/virginia-school-renamed-nasas-katherine-johnson-78104637"}