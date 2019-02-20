W. Virginia teachers strike for second day

Striking teachers oppose a proposed education bill they say is retaliatory.
0:54 | 02/20/19

While the rain certainly isn't stopping hundreds of teachers. Mountain air cooled. Here on the front page of this day like teachers strike as you can see they have. Counterparts in Putnam county always spoke the superintendent didn't want to go on camera he's having this business. No way a reflection of his feelings for the teachers however many say that I'm very disappointed with his decision to keep schools open. Yesterday attendance numbers went right over. Thank split roughly 25%. Of the phony reporting so once again. Tell us. Opens tomorrow if this strike. Does continue reporting in Putnam county West Virginia who aren't a lot of Eyewitness News.

