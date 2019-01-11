Virginia teen safe at home, alleged abductor due in court

The suspect is due in court Friday following a nine-day manhunt.
0:12 | 11/01/19

Transcript for Virginia teen safe at home, alleged abductor due in court
A Virginia teen is safe at home again and her alleged abductor is in custody after a night game manhunt. The suspect is described as a family friend possibly the mother's ex boyfriend. He's due in court today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

