Transcript for Your Voice: COVID-19 emergency

And as those corona virus cases are surging across the country. If you have health care workers and first responders on the front lines are critical as well they're preparing for a second way tickets yeah. Right now hire top. Priority and concern is our stats we are unfortunately seeing more of them getting sick right now we're needing to quarantine. And that's really result of this increased community sprint receipt collar around state. Our hospitals are rapidly filling with golden stations Betty very alarming rate. If there's continuous. In the coming weeks we will surpass our all time record high in terms of co written inpatient hospitalization. Numbers here in the state of Michigan. All the hospitals capacity. I'm changing and evolving you know as an integrated health system we're just exploring different and innovative ways to serve more people we've seen community spread and there's there's been a strain on the entire health care. If the structure and system cited I think it shows the power of our system. But I think it also just this shows the power of our people stand tall and in trying times like beast. Fill in this environment where you're treating so many sick patients. And watching patients die and then when you go home or you eat may need you go to the grocery store urge you gas up your car and its life and you know it doesn't exist it's like a totally different mormons really frustrating for health care workers and.

