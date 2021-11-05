Transcript for Your Voice: Parents look forward to getting their children vaccinated

The FDA authorizes the Pfizer vaccine for twelve to fifteen year old inform parents on what today and their kids think. About getting vaccinated. I am looking forward to getting my teenager vaccinated and he is to you. And he's looking forward to know or canceled sports practices because someone was sick on the team he's looking forward to join noticed this whole home from the school and our status on second class. Are you looking for hours and not getting tested after exposure is an MR I think you looking for a sense of comfort that he's just safer. When he's out doing the same things we are whether we're stopping into a story in with a mask on. I really think that some. The evolution of this is been very strong as the flu shots available for her children at Betty is tightening vexing for Kobe should be. Just that is peachy keen as good as the flu shots. I live here in central Maine with my husband and two middle school boys age eleven and thirteen when the vaccine became available for my husband and I are. It wasn't quite the deal the big deal that was. To decide to get it or not as it is for my kids because. They have so much more life in front of them that there are long term side effects letter those things going to be. Plus. They've already missed one from Nazis and they've already missed two wrestling seasons and frankly I think they're sick of my being their only teacher that was only bond after. I think they're overhead. And I'm so we've talked about it and they have decided to get vaccinated and I have to respect that you.

