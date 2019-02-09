-
Now Playing: Mandatory evacuations underway in 5 Florida counties due to Dorian
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian tears through parts of the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: FEMA chief describes latest Hurricane Dorian preparations
-
Now Playing: Firsthand look at Dorian’s devastation in the Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Volunteers head to the Hurricane Dorian storm zone
-
Now Playing: Deadly Texas rampage
-
Now Playing: New images released of married murder suspects on the run
-
Now Playing: Hurricane warnings issued across Florida
-
Now Playing: Comedy star Kevin Hart involved in dangerous car accident in Malibu, California
-
Now Playing: Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka share encouraging words after heated US Open match
-
Now Playing: A hotel in Northern California was evacuated due to a chemical contamination
-
Now Playing: Deadly shooting rampage leaves 7 dead and over 20 wounded in Texas
-
Now Playing: 7 killed in rolling mass shooting in western Texas
-
Now Playing: Hurricane Dorian now Category 5 storm, makes landfall in Bahamas
-
Now Playing: 'One of the biggest hurricanes we've ever seen': Trump
-
Now Playing: Police say at least 4 dead and multiple injured in Texas mass shooting
-
Now Playing: Ruth Bader Ginsburg reveals details about her recovery
-
Now Playing: Georgia student has close call as truck nearly hits her at bus stop
-
Now Playing: Rescue teams move in position ahead of monster storm