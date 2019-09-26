Transcript for Volunteers across 2 states build dream treehouse for boy with terminal illness

And that crude steamy inside it is completed two re treehouse. Volunteers constructed. In three weeks but he year old who has a terminal illness. Right outside his home run it has a wheelchair accessible ramp. I had Xbox-360. And more. Well the Wrentham has he'll be with that the brain months boat that this Brothers to this same genetic condition. Obama and implementing EP I'll point out. He's mom emotional. Thinking everyone who helped with the effects. Jamie's dream team that Pennsylvania based nonprofit collected donations gathered volunteers. Seats as to me calling me volunteers. The Pitts grove resident lost a son. And was moved to assist when he celebrants of story on ABC eleven was Mona don't speak the same language but we do. And Durham fire department helping opry to every day. The families had other medical problems and medical issues. Something like this. Maybe helps lift them up Lorenzo not wasting any time in doing his new space. In the trees are her friends her.

