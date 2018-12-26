Transcript for Wall Street grapples with holiday woes

Let's move on right now to. The stock market situation and our own record Jarvis there because it has been in flux quite a bit all day long. Let's get the latest from Rebecca. They can at this is typically the time of year where UC Santa Claus rally stocks tend to rally between Christmas and just after New Year's. And while traders here at the New York Stock Exchange believe we could see something of a bump in the next couple of days. This month has been brutal for stocks overall we're looking at the worst December for stocks. Since the Great Depression since 1931. And there are a number of factors that have contributed. She with this wipe out of the years earlier gains first of all. You have interest rates going up that means borrowing is more expensive which ultimately means businesses and consumers pull back a bit on their spending. Second it's the uncertainty over trade with China this is benefactor now. For months and frankly what we've seen since September is four trillion dollars wiped out in the market. In the midst of this uncertainty and then finally you have a global economy that's slowing down. Things not just in the United States but overseas are looking slower. Add to that the political uncertainty we have here with the government shutdown president trump continuously lashing out at the Federal Reserve. And efforts by the Treasury Department which frankly have backfired to try to calm. And soon the markets see you have all of this uncertainty and that is creating major unease. Here on Wall Street in spite of the fact that if you look at the economy right now the thing that most Americans feel at this moment. Things are looking all right in fact you have unemployment continuing to remain at that 49 year low job gains healthy over the year. And and if you look at how we spent over the holiday season Candace. We spent as Americans more money this year that we have in years up five point 1% between November 1 in December 24. According to MasterCard. So all of those things if you look at things right now in take a snapshot in this very moment. Look pretty good. The trouble is what lies ahead and if you look at most economists' estimates and where investors think 2019. Is adding. Most things show a slowing next year in fact if you look beyond next here and into twenty when he. Some analysts have even adjusted their forecast an are looking at that. That is not what anybody on Wall Street wants to hear of course no one in America wants to hear word like that either. But that's exactly what Wall Street is focused on right now and that is why if you put a thousand dollars and the market at the beginning of this year. Today you'd have about 880 dollars of that money laughed because the market since the start of the year is now down about 12%. Candace. 12% to many people who Rebecca are saying that is a correction and then the other alarming fact is this December might end up being the worse for stocks since. The Great Depression C can understand why a lot of people are thinking about recession.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.