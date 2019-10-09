Wall Street’s famed ‘Charging Bull’ to be repaired after banjo attack

Tevon Varlack, 42, attacked the iconic statue with a banjo, according to police.
0:30 | 09/10/19

Video Transcript
Transcript for Wall Street’s famed ‘Charging Bull’ to be repaired after banjo attack
The iconic street below Wall Street Paul will be fixed quickly after a man hacked data with that and job opens Saturday. The Bowling Green association says a worker will repair it sometimes this week. On Saturday a man from Texas attacked the statue essentially leaving it with dents on its face and horns. A police arrested 42 you wrote heaven by lack on criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges. Of our lack was released without bail he's due back in court next month.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

