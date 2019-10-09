Transcript for Wall Street’s famed ‘Charging Bull’ to be repaired after banjo attack

The iconic street below Wall Street Paul will be fixed quickly after a man hacked data with that and job opens Saturday. The Bowling Green association says a worker will repair it sometimes this week. On Saturday a man from Texas attacked the statue essentially leaving it with dents on its face and horns. A police arrested 42 you wrote heaven by lack on criminal mischief and disorderly conduct charges. Of our lack was released without bail he's due back in court next month.

