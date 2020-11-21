Transcript for Warm air builds across East Coast

A beautiful weather here across parts of the northeast above average temperatures we do have a little sliver of storminess across the midsection of the country want to highlight that for you. Do live in this area you look for some thunderstorms a caprice and hail and gusty winds from Oklahoma City up through Springfield Missouri Saint Louis getting into the Ohio River valley eventually although I think. The Ohio State to a game should be for the most part tried maybe some sprinkles fifty bear in Columbus but seventies and in Atlanta. 65. In DC it should touch sixty degrees in New York City today so this is well above average temperatures but you I think about like dirt. Head to the there's every northwest. Crystal spring crystal mountain some fresh snow there at snowboarders are out there are open as his Mammoth Mountain to the south and California there opening neutering today. That's Jack what's happening nationally time now for look at your local forecast.

