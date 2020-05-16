Transcript for Warm weather arrives across the country

As we grapple with the rising death to lawmakers are also struggling with how to safely allow Americans to leave their homes and go to the beach with summer just around the corner. In the northeast this weekend there is a major warmup expected planning will of course be looking to enjoy those temperatures. And in the west gorgeous weather is expected for Southern California beaches as well. Along with the warm weather we are also seeing sweeping new guidelines across the country each state with their different variations you just heard New York's. Because Matt Gutman reports there is no playbook for how to go to a beach during a pandemic. Serve ports against slapping into the waves of some American shorelines and with Memorial Day only a week away. Authorities bracing for beaches packed again. In California most beaches are open but only to exercise and surfers. I didn't even begin to enforce this gas it's it's. It's KK. First time. Giving this at all we never close like that there's no playbook there's no. Exact right way to do it you have those large street now spread out along larger area so we're adapting our review. And making sure that when people come down here to enjoy the water that there that they're safe and he felt. And on rescues lifeguards will look noticeably different. In PPE. We're Gannett dot purple isolation kit we have gloves masks goggles and 95 mass. Anti New Jersey planes to open beaches in time for the big weekend provided beach goers observe social distancing rules. The Jersey Shore after all is where memories are made. The last thing any of us wanted was for its summer time down the shore to be a memory we want everyone to have fun but we need everyone to be safe. To accomplish both we will be requiring restrictions on how many beach goers may be allowed and indeed beach or lake front. This as Europe considering some drastic priests number solutions in Spain a proposal to rope walks on beating squares to. Keeps invaders from grouping together and in Italy one company taking a -- farther. Designing those giant plexiglass. Beach boxes. Hard to imagine that on the beach okay are back up and thanks so much for that.

