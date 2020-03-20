Washington, DC's cherry blossoms are blooming

More
Fewer people are venturing out to see them amid the coronavirus pandemic.
3:00 | 03/20/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Washington, DC's cherry blossoms are blooming
I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"Fewer people are venturing out to see them amid the coronavirus pandemic.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69717440","title":"Washington, DC's cherry blossoms are blooming","url":"/US/video/washington-dcs-cherry-blossoms-blooming-69717440"}