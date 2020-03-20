Now Playing: How to calm your kid’s fears and anxieties about school during the pandemic

Now Playing: Ciara performs viral TikTok challenge with her entire family

Now Playing: Here's what Shawn Mendes has to say about coronavirus

Now Playing: Grocery shopper dresses as T. rex in a unique way to social distance

Now Playing: Many wonder how they will survive as businesses continue to close

Now Playing: How to move forward when your faith gets tested

Now Playing: Tools to help you stay calm

Now Playing: Your COVID-19 questions answered

Now Playing: What to do if you find yourself suddenly unemployed

Now Playing: Firsthand accounts from someone who’s tested positive for coronavirus

Now Playing: As coronavirus cases increase so does the threat to the nation’s blood supply

Now Playing: Spring breakers face public criticism and barricades

Now Playing: With no handshaking allowed these medical residents did the 'corona foot shake'

Now Playing: Miami mayor on coronavirus diagnosis and message to spring breakers

Now Playing: Could pandemic crisis aid Trump in reelection?

Now Playing: Free meals being served to students in San Francisco

Now Playing: Financial help for America

Now Playing: Coronavirus emergency