Transcript for Washington state's King County bans facial recognition

Unionists community groups are ecstatic about the groundbreaking ban on facial recognition software. We asked. You don't have been targeted by immigration enforcement asked people all learn. Myra Mora Billups Condo is with Latino advocacy she joined a coalition of groups to Dickson county council to both for the day. We expand we need now we eat sweet add. We'd media rate are already at that are aware that ice police ask. Indeed Indian that giving them these kind of technologies makes us more right so we think that the county did that writing. I can't hundred N. All right. And then but I cast member call out. King County council voted unanimously to prevent government agencies from using the powerful tool in internal. It's now the first multi city county it's implementing the ban. It's rain or council. Two I hit the pause button on these technologies those worried about facial recognition software Irsay. Blacks Latinos and Asians are often miss identified by the software. We now know of at least three black ankle have been wrongfully arrested and jailed in two racially biased face recognition technology so this. Really powerful surveillance still will inevitably exacerbate already racially bias leasing. County council member Jeannie Kohl Welles says her proposal protects civil rights it bans the use of the software by carrying agencies including king county sheriff's office. Absolutely have to protect the privacy of our citizens and that moment that we. Stop doing that it is moment that we live in a just opium like she minority report 1984.

