Water gushes from manhole

More
The heavy rain and flash flooding lifted a manhole cover in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
3:00 | 06/26/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water gushes from manhole
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:00","description":"The heavy rain and flash flooding lifted a manhole cover in Ann Arbor, Michigan.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78513631","title":"Water gushes from manhole ","url":"/US/video/water-gushes-manhole-78513631"}