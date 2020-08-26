Water levels start to rise as hurricane approaches

More
A video taken by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shows floodwaters starting to overtake Louisiana Highway 1 as Hurricane Laura nears.
0:37 | 08/26/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Water levels start to rise as hurricane approaches
I. The.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:37","description":"A video taken by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office shows floodwaters starting to overtake Louisiana Highway 1 as Hurricane Laura nears.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72635010","title":"Water levels start to rise as hurricane approaches","url":"/US/video/water-levels-start-rise-hurricane-approaches-72635010"}