Transcript for Wealthy financier charged with sex trafficking

Today we announced the I'm feeling of sex trafficking charges against Jeffrey Epstein. The charges allege that Epstein sexually abuse young girls by enticing them to engage in sex acts for money. Absent was arrested this past Saturday evening at Peterborough airport. Aboard his private jet that had just landed from Paris France. Epstein was taken to the Metropolitan. Correctional Center in Manhattan. Later today. He will be presented before magistrate judge commitment. And later a conference before district court judge Berman. The United States attorney's office will take the position that that resentment. And that conference. That Epstein should be detained. Pending trial. At his charges to count indictment. First conspiracy. To commit sex trafficking it second the substantive crime of sex trafficking of underage girl. Beginning at least 2000 to continue until 2005. Epstein is alleged to have abused. The victims. By causing them to engage in sex acts with him at his mansion in new York and that is the state. In Palm Beach, Florida. The victims. All underage girl at the time of the alleged conduct. We're given hundreds of dollars in cash after reaching counter. Either by Epstein or by one of apps things employees. Underage girls were initially recruited to provide Epstein with massages. And often it's a nude or partially nude. He's massages became increasingly sexual in nature. And would typically include water more sex acts as specified in the indictment. As alleged Epstein also paid certain victims to recruit additional girls to be similarly abused. This allowed Epstein to create an ever expanding web of new victims. This conduct as alleged. Went on for years. And it involved dozens of young girls some as young as fourteen years old at the time that they were allegedly abused. As alleged ethnic was well aware that many of his victims were minors. And not surprisingly. Many of the underage girl for that the allegedly victimized. Were particularly vulnerable to exploitation. The alleged behavior shocks the conscience. And while the charged conduct. Is from a number of years ago. It is still profoundly important to the many alleged victims. Now young women. They deserved their day in court. We are proud to be standing up for them by bringing this indictment. Combating sex trafficking and exploitation of children. The priority for this office. And for the Department of Justice. As the sexual abuse of a minor. Can have devastating effects on victims. Often asking for years. That's why my office will not rest. Until perpetrators of these types of crimes are brought to justice. Victims' voices. Including the many voices of Epstein the lit victim's. Boss be hurt. To that end. I want to say to anyone. Watching that. We're here thing about our prosecution. If you believe if you are a victim of the net and Jeffrey Epstein. Or who have have evidence. Or in for patient with it into the but the lead to me that went on field today we want to hear from. Which is caught all on 800. Call FB pot. 1800. All all the op.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.