Transcript for Weather alerts issued in 10 states ahead of massive storm

Time now for a look at your weather for this Halloween Wednesday. Plenty of storms taking shape in Texas and Louisiana that could give trigger traders are real scare. Damaging winds and even some isolated tornadoes are possible and looks more like Christmas in parts of Colorado. Here's a winter weather advisory in Denver where six inches of snow possible. And up to a foot could fall in higher elevations. Look at today's temperatures downright spooky in Albuquerque just 49 degrees a cool this Halloween they're in 27 years. Seven these in Southern California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.