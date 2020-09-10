Why weren’t Louisville cops charged with murder for Breonna Taylor's death?

More
In response to the grand jury's ruling on Breonna Taylor's case, legal experts examine how prosecutors work closely with police officers to investigate criminal conduct and build cases.
2:26 | 10/09/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Why weren’t Louisville cops charged with murder for Breonna Taylor's death?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:26","description":"In response to the grand jury's ruling on Breonna Taylor's case, legal experts examine how prosecutors work closely with police officers to investigate criminal conduct and build cases.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"73511502","title":"Why weren’t Louisville cops charged with murder for Breonna Taylor's death?","url":"/US/video/werent-louisville-cops-charged-murder-breonna-taylors-death-73511502"}