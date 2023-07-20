Wesleyan University ends legacy admissions following affirmative action ruling

Out of 2,280 students admitted for the class of 2027, only 4% had a parent who attended Wesleyan, according to the school.

July 20, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live