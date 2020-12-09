Western wildfires smoke pulled into Pacific storm

More
A strong Pacific storm pulled smoke from the fires westward and caused the smoke to travel nearly 1,300 miles off the coast.
0:26 | 09/12/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Western wildfires smoke pulled into Pacific storm
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:26","description":"A strong Pacific storm pulled smoke from the fires westward and caused the smoke to travel nearly 1,300 miles off the coast. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"72973354","title":"Western wildfires smoke pulled into Pacific storm","url":"/US/video/western-wildfires-smoke-pulled-pacific-storm-72973354"}