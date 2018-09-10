Whale breaches in front of delighted onlookers as rainbow fills the sky

Whale watchers in California witness the once-in-a-lifetime moment a humpback whale breaches right in front of them as a rainbow fills the sky over the water.
0:18 | 10/09/18

