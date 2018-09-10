-
Now Playing: Stranded humpback whale rescued in Argentina
-
Now Playing: Whale trapped in California harbor
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale breaches close to boat in New Jersey
-
Now Playing: Humpback whale wanders into Southern California harbor
-
Now Playing: Whale breaches in front of delighted onlookers as rainbow fills the sky
-
Now Playing: Hundreds attend vigil for victims of limo crash
-
Now Playing: Hot air balloons fill the sky for annual fiesta
-
Now Playing: President Trump apologizes to Kavanaugh during Supreme Court swearing-in ceremony
-
Now Playing: Intimate wedding ceremony for former first daughter Barbara Bush
-
Now Playing: 6 children in Minnesota diagnosed with rare, polio-like disease
-
Now Playing: Former Olympic skier and wife welcome baby boy after tragedy
-
Now Playing: Former FBI informant owns limo company linked to fatal crash
-
Now Playing: Limo company owner under scrutiny after crash leaves 20 dead
-
Now Playing: State of emergency declared in Florida as Hurricane Michael approaches
-
Now Playing: Construction accident in Dallas leaves at least 3 trapped
-
Now Playing: What is National Coming Out Day?
-
Now Playing: Audio detailing the night Prince nearly died from overdose on plane: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Florida braces for Hurricane Michael
-
Now Playing: President Trump speaks at International Police Chiefs Association
-
Now Playing: Limo in New York crash that killed 20 failed inspection, driver had wrong license