What’s driving the mass exodus of Cubans to the US

ABC News’ Victor Oquendo reports on the record number of Cubans fleeing by land and sea to the U.S., and how the Coast Guard is responding to the latest influx of migrants.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live