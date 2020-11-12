Transcript for White House demanding FDA chief authorize vaccine today or resign

The White House is now threatening to head of the FDA suggesting that if that agency doesn't authorize the Pfizer vaccine by the end of today. Commissioner Stephen Hahn's job could be on the line ABC news political director Rick Klein joins us now. Eric the president is up. Obviously frustrated with the authorization process but moves what is he is real is this a serious threat to fire the head of the FDA on the eve of authorizing the vaccine could that undermine people's confidence and it. No question politicization would potentially undermine we know that the president's been frustrated for some time he feels like the FDA is slow walk this he was. He felt blind sided by the fact that a vaccine didn't really come on line it's all right after the election. And he is felt like he did the fact that other countries and beyond vaccinations no notably Great Britain. I was something of an embarrassment to him personally so. What everything of the scientific merits the president is applying that pressure. And it's a little bit curious Terry because up by all accounts and even from his own health and human services secretary. Approvals happening whether it happens tonight or tomorrow really doesn't substantially change the time. Lines was not clear if what is achieved by a not so subtle threat that his job may be on the line if he does in new move faster. That is that the state of play at this hour the president called once disapproves he wanted to prove already he may also want to oust fees FDA chief in the process. In general and has been amazingly fast this this process of getting to the vaccine.

