Transcript for White House flag lowered to half-staff to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

In the meantime you know this as a prompted national. Attention we are taking a live look and Washington DC. And A you can see this happened just a few moments ago. The White House flags are at half staff this was just a lowered and then a proclamation president trump has ordered the flags to be flown at half staff. Until November 10 at sunset quote. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence and quote in Thousand Oaks, California.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.