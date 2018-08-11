White House flag lowered to half-staff to honor victims of Thousand Oaks shooting

President Trump has ordered flags to be lowered at half-staff until sunset on Nov. 10 as a mark of "solemn respect for the victims."
0:32 | 11/08/18

In the meantime you know this as a prompted national. Attention we are taking a live look and Washington DC. And A you can see this happened just a few moments ago. The White House flags are at half staff this was just a lowered and then a proclamation president trump has ordered the flags to be flown at half staff. Until November 10 at sunset quote. As a mark of solemn respect for the victims of the terrible act of violence and quote in Thousand Oaks, California.

