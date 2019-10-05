Transcript for White House honors military mothers

Every day should be a celebration of my ex. As a mother myself I can relate to old that he takes to raise a child. Mother coolant is a blessing and needs analysts forum. He's joyous and denied and at times he's challenging and worrisome. But the love between a mother and child strengthen us how presents go and provides a deeper meaning to all of ninths. This afternoon and I want to express are incredible appreciation to all of you. The mom serving our nation in uniform the mothers of our great hear us. And the moms whose spouses who served in the armed forces. Your unwavering dedication and support strengthens our entire nation. Today we honor you we celebrate you we salute you. And everything that you do so many things so many great things for our country. To the active duty bombs here today and we thank you for your carriage and we applaud your noble service. You have two of the most important jobs in the world. Bravely defending America from our enemies. And helping to raise the next generation. Of American patriots.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.