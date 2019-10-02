Wife allegedly used antifreeze to poison husband

More
Authorities in Miller County, Missouri, are investigating a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and set their home on fire.
1:11 | 02/10/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wife allegedly used antifreeze to poison husband

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60984400,"title":"Wife allegedly used antifreeze to poison husband","duration":"1:11","description":"Authorities in Miller County, Missouri, are investigating a woman who allegedly poisoned her husband and set their home on fire. ","url":"/US/video/wife-allegedly-antifreeze-poison-husband-60984400","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.