Transcript for Wildfire rages in California

Let's start in northern California be out of control delta fire exploding the 22000. Acres homes and vehicles destroyed. Mandatory evacuations are now in place let's go to ABC's will car in Redding California. Good morning way we're seeing some of the devastation from the delta fire for the first top 10 this morning. You can imagine exactly how this battle played out fire crews racing up trying to spray this. Home down you can see what's left of their host this morning but this home was incinerated. This. Op fire has burned 22000. Acres so far at this point it's. 0% contained there was those terrifying moments on Wednesday at. I five not far from where we are now where truck drivers and drivers. Were trapped on the interstate is a wall of flames raced down in their direction some had to get out and flee on foot in their vehicles. Were destroyed. Not like I said there are still 0% containment a lot of the brush and the trees in this area are just bone dry it perfect fuel for this fire it comes on the heels of the car fire. Which took place in Redding California just a month ago that fire destroyed more than 16100. Homes at this point. This will be the worst wildfire season in California history fires have burned. One point two million acres and destroyed. More than 800 in 45 million dollars in properties so far we still had several wants to go and the bad news is cal fire says at this point it's also. Running out of money as the fight continues. Wish I was precious funds drying up our thanks to will Clark today.

