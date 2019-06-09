Transcript for Wildfire scorches land near Los Angeles

Another on tragic story firefighters in California. I'm continuing to battle some dangerous fast moving wildfire that broke out this week that's not half fire as it's called. Was first reported as 25 acres and now it's nearly 2000 acres at have been scorched so cleans and L is right there. In Marietta California what the latest Clayton. It can really they're calling this the ten knockoff fire we're down in Miree at a California and you can see here just how close these homes. Word to the fire danger this is where the takers air tankers came swooping in over this neighborhood and you see all around here they drop this reddish pink fire retardant this coated the ground here coated some of the houses painted them pink. And they get on all over the those trees and bushes here come the leaves this residue here that says that Rick towards the flames and and hopefully keeps at everything from burning it. If you take a look at here this is. Who really it just gives you an idea how close it came to these homes because this is where at the top of this ridge above me here this is where the flames were and it's kind of hard to see but if you. Zoom in a little bit we can see where there are some some burn trees some burn vegetation up there and an off line of fire retardant that was dropped right there. Effectively stopping those flames and of course a lot of it. Came down on these houses on these cars on the fire trucks over here and just sort of coated everything in pink is fires up to about 2000 acres it has laid down overnight but one of the problems that firefighters say is. Something called the Elsinore fact which gets its name from the nearby town of Elsinore. What happens is in them in the mornings you get. Winds blowing offshore soap basically north south than in the afternoon. That reverses and they start coming the other direction so the shifting winds are what kick up those embers kick up those claims and that's exactly what happened. Yesterday thankfully no homes have been destroyed here coupled damaged we saw some. Pretty dramatic video of residents who came decided not to leave when they were ordered to evacuate stood their ground. And as these flames came into the backyard. Were part basically protecting their homes to I got some professional help from hellfire and some of the other firefighters here in fact here is a hot shot crew coming in. Right now these are the men and women who get out there with the shovels this this is how fires are are fought and won they have been out probably all night with their shovels. Cutting. Big pass into the dirt cutting away those fuel so that the fire. Doesn't crosses so they've probably been out all night and I would presume are exhausted but they are going to keep at it there's about 800 firefighters. That are out here at the moment like I said no injuries no damage but one health affect going on right now is. The smoke in the air and officials are warning people not to breathe it that is one of the reasons why they have decided to close schools today. Right now as I said in the morning time here at the fire has come a laid down but the worry is that those wins may return by afternoon in this thing. Could flare up again Kimberly. Thank you Clayton absolutely. Terrifying.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.