Wildfires consume more than 8,000 acres in Florida

More
Much of the country will see severe weather Friday, especially in the Northeast where damaging winds and a tornado threat are possible
0:30 | 05/15/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wildfires consume more than 8,000 acres in Florida

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:30","description":"Much of the country will see severe weather Friday, especially in the Northeast where damaging winds and a tornado threat are possible ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70699899","title":"Wildfires consume more than 8,000 acres in Florida","url":"/US/video/wildfires-consume-8000-acres-florida-70699899"}