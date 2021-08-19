Transcript for Wildfires explained by Ginger Zee

Wow players are part. It's been around forever in fact they cleanse the earth but. At this point more than 80% of the wildfires we see if I started by human. They can start a lot of ways. Arson accidents. We've even seen and gender revealed party be the start wildfire. And they can't fire the one that killed an 85 people started because of faulty house. Lightning is one of the culprits for starting fires that the national ones we saw this dig a fire this outbreak of more than 111000 late Easter eggs in the Bay Area in just three days. Yes wildfires are becoming more common and their lasting longer and that's the really big change so if you look at a place like California where you have their records years at twenty teens of acreage earns. And then my twenties funny you more than double that you know that there is a problem. So not only are you going to burn and then meet carbon tax and but you're also willing to burn the forests that were once and absorbing carbon tax and so it's Canada to offer and the negative direction and I'm just I'm changed. When I was in Australia and remember learning about the wildlife impact to the English buyers are still things you had three million animal that killed or displaced. California's where our minds going to think about wildfire in a couple of reasons whether more prone to wildfires in California one prolonged drought. You don't have eaten Leahy that dries out so ill that track now fully inch and makes for really difficult conditions because fires can start quickly. And then become erratic but you've heard of those Santa Ana wind events well. What happens is you've got high pressure that comes into the great basin area. And you end up having offshore winds coming over the mountain ranges the air not only is very hot dry it starts to seek and he squeezed between the mountain passes and take any. Normal rush higher. Blown out in July.

