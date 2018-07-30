Transcript for Wildfires rage in California as Trump threatens government shutdown

Good morning it's ABC's Aaron pitchers he's here at our headquarters in New York welcome doing ABC news life. Some of the top stories we're following the deadly wildfires still burning in northern California. There is some progress to report to you but still funny apparel will take you live in a fire line. And the embattled chief executive of CBS Les Moonves we'll take you live to CBS headquarters for the board of directors is meeting to see whether he should stay. In control of the company those stories and more first though this hour's headlines. Says senator Richard Blumenthal is introducing a resolution today calling for all documents related to 9/11 to be declassified. Still are new questions over a controversial program of the TSA. The Boston glow says federal air marshals have at times. Manet hurt travelers even if they don't have any known terror links. Big brains reveals the real life drama he experienced after neighbors this staked him for an intruder and call the police on him at his. Owned homes did and not on the front door. I'd get up off apple in this war that the red dot between them monthly common non ability and they say put your hand. And Santa Monica police won't confirm if guns were drawn on the actor but say in these potentially violent situation. It's not uncommon. Well mark reportedly targeting middle America as it puts together plans to take on Netflix. Video service of its own Wall Street Journal says the focus of wal mart's programming. BM people who live out. Side big city. It's pretty. Researchers now say kids more fussy about what they eat actually under growing up healthier then kids will eat anything. And they say pressuring can't see anything they don't like. Doesn't work so don't bother. And history at the Tour de France. American Lawrence crack rock has finished in last place. He's believed to be the first person ever to be in last place from the beginning of the race to be kind. But just finishing its huge crowd broke his shoulder on the first day of the race when he crashed. There is a little bit of progress to report imminent deadly wildfires that have been burning in northern California. Dion Lim of our affiliate kgo is there in Redding California which has been ground zero for some of the worst of it in you can see behind her that hole but these fires have taken. Dion thank you so much for joining us we have heard now that the fire is. 20% contained but when you look behind you what does that even mean. Yeah Erin it doesn't sound like a lot but compared to over the weekend we wreck containment of just about 5%. Take a look around me this is one of the hardest hit areas were about. Fifteen minutes or so northwest of downtown in. You can try and make out the layout of this home this appears to be what's left of the garage along with. Perhaps some grills and no water taint and some shells of burned out vehicles and some trailers and the only thing standing. Really is just the fireplace. Something that is. So interesting with this fire because firefighters have been battling those high Weems mixed with the heat you never know where the flames are going to strike just a few feet. To my right you can see one of the few homes that. Really and has been on escaped I mean one side you see the bushes are right in green even flowering and then on the other side. Round and it's hard. Something interesting to go along with V high winds that we're experiencing. Meteorologists. Are calling this a phenomenon you may have seen the video it's pretty remarkable. A fire NATO and it is just like what you would imagine to be a fire tornado and as a result we're seeing a lot of trees. That are downed branches in the middle of the streets this is a very common scene here in reading and it is exactly why many people like spoke with. Over the past few days call this one of the worst if not the worst in Shasta county history. Am curious how people are coping T on because to look at that apocalyptic scene. Even if your home is left standing could you imagine coming home and then looking at your neighbor's house and and see complete devastation how people to not. A piano that's great question because I've been at many evacuation shelters people who have been evacuated from. Homes that look like this soft Palm Bay hill that are just a shell. And then people who also yes are not affected their homes are still intact repeat don't want to be there because you see the devastation. Everywhere you turn and because we're talking about some 40000. Evacuees. The emergency shelters are maybe not at capacity but do not have. The re sources to accommodate all of these people so day by day just yesterday. I spoke with the Red Cross. An evacuation center and they told me that their opening new shelters day by day. And really trying to get as many people. Housed as possible so they do not have to be in conditions like this and. The on such vivid images behind you are thanks to you Dion -- with our affiliate kgo at a San Francisco from Redding California ABC's Cano whitworth. Is also there we have more. On these deadly fires and that's holding it. Taken on lives. Errant firefighters here are utterly exhausted they're working 24 hour shifts many of them for days on end. Some firefighters are actually out fighting a Ferguson fire. We're directly sent here to the car fire. Other first responders losing their own homes I spoke with a firefighter yesterday who is out on the fire lines while his home. Burned down. And this is the destruction that you're seeing here behind me at so imagine the fire racing down that hill back there and just torching everything in sight I mean it's reducing these homes to act. Asks this. Is the roof and insists is turned into ash if you walk this way mean you can see. That's the front door of this family's home and coming further and you can get. A better idea of what this destruction looks like sending this is three separate homes here that have just been. Got it but destruction like this I mean it carries on. 150 square miles because this fires burning more than 95000 acres it has destroyed more than 600 homes and damaged others. Also as you no turned deadly six people have been killed. But the sheriff's office telling us they have seven people right now that have been reported missing that their currently looking for so firefighters while they call this unprecedented. And a worst case scenario I mean they never seen fire behavior quite like this. They're also mourning. As they battle this fire so we're expecting temperatures above a hundred degrees here again in Redding today. A little bit of good news though. Is that they have this fire at 17%. Containment parent so they're really hoping that they can trying to handle on this. World. And for good news to ABC's Kate whitworth from Redding California. It's so where went seventeen of wildfires are burning in the state and as we hope for better conditions. We get the reality on the forecast from our senior meteorologist rob Marciano. Low arrogant I just got back from the fires on the scenes in the stories from there are just. Horrific and some of the conditions are just horrifying as well that the firefighters avenue deal where a number of fire engines fire departments are kind of converging from across. Not just the state but the entire west in this there's one company that got out there in the middle flames yesterday tell ya Julie our hot it was burning. And how high can burn. It's not concentrate its own weather only handled and owned fire whirls. Or some people like to call fired NATO's other not like a tornado but they can have winds nearly Strom is that we've seen Matt away from the plains look at these trees knocked down. Just from wind that which created from the attends fire. Over the weekend so conditions not really improving all that much may cooled and a few degrees as we go through time but. It's building today in the Pacific northwest with temperatures well the ninety's in places like Portland at Seattle on higher than avenue east of the cascades and still inland. Areas of of California we'll see temperatures over 100 degrees easily and Redding today in Bakersfield Riverside where fires continue to burn you see there. Maybe Cooley a few degrees but it's sure not to rant so we're looking at conditions to be continually tough. Patter meanwhile is gonna shift back to a rainy and now moist one and a human want and a warm one a tropical one with a connection out of south across the east. So the next several days for the east and third. Significant rainfall and some of these areas are still saturated from the flooding last week's pattern so not a two to four inches in some spots helped. Active weather dry hot in the west and warm and humid in east. They rob thanks ABC's senior meteorologist rob Marciano. What return to Washington now and bring in ABC's terrico -- who's with us from the White House because over the weekend terra. President trump was threatening to shut down the government over his immigration policies and specifically the building of. The wall what's the latest. That's right Aaron and some Republicans that I spoke to officials on the health and they were shocked and frankly confused you're the president threatening a shut down. The is just last week at the White House. Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and house speaker Paul Ryan Matt would present company agree. That they would delay the vote on controversial voting measure is as spending measures like funding the border while until. After the midterm elections because they don't want to have a messy government shutdown before the mid terms they see the political implications of us. We know the president has the ability and often does through Twitter like tempted to drop bombs in the middle of the race but. This cannot be music to any Republican who's running. It's been in the mid terms that did this disaster are. Right it's definitely not something they want to draw attention to their age they don't want the appearance at the Republican conference is not functional. Before the midterm them which they asked Clinton developer more Republicans let them keep the house. I know yesterday and there are lots of phone calls going on between. Republicans on the hill and the White House trying to figure out what is the president mean is he not sticking to his word. Terror we are. Still. Listening to the president's legal team Tryon and come up with a coherent strategy to deal with Michael Collins. To deal with the Muller investigation even as they try to to to govern policy and over the weekend. Rudy Giuliani the president's attorney is said that. Michael Cole not a pipe down. That's frank sponsoring Giuliani this weekend actually only that they ended their joint legal defense agreement meaning they're not sharing information anymore and most importantly in the trunk campaign won't be covering goings legal bills and as we know is under investigation the southern district of New York City could probably use the financial I'll look back. But yeah it's a big break between the two he called him a liar he said that he may have doctored the tape said he handed over to prosecutors there really assassinating its character it. And they're there undoubtedly trying to discredit him before he does any any damage but what. Can Michael Cohen at this point. Due to the president and and what is Rudy Giuliani so fearful of that he's trying this scorched earth type strategy. We'll think about this Michael Cohen has baiting his attorney for how many errors and fifteen year if he. Nose of the bodies are buried and he's not an attorney in notices picks there he's the guy. That deals with. Women alleging affairs as we heard from that tape where they talked about how to pay off former Playboy bunny Karen McDougal who claim that an affair with president of he's been the one who fixes the problems that come through they say this is typical for high net worth individuals have people coming follower you know threatening them with information but. You know Michael Conte has been our side by side for decades. He knows a lot and that we report we claimed that we reported that he claims that president knew about the trump tower meeting this is a crucial piece of evidence. If trail and in. Part of the reason and undoubtedly why that the president's legal team is trying to fight. Cohen tooth and nail is there any sense that you're getting though terror that that Michael Cohen is prepared to to pipe down to stay quiet. Well Mike court hasn't actually spoken out yet but the fact that we've seen we've heard these tapes these confidential tapes. That he Kate the president he was on knowing about it I mean that the the trump legal team allow them to be released. Back I don't think it is the end of Michael Collins story we don't know actually he's agreed to cooperate with prosecutors but he certainly dropping hints that he has information and he's worthy of speaking to. ABC's Terry pulmonary Willis from the White House terra our thanks to you. We're going to turn up to New York City now where the board of CBS is now behind closed doors trying to figure out. Whether Les Moonves can continue to be in control of the company. After he was accused by six women a sexual misconduct ABC's either pilgrim is with us from Manhattan not far from the CBS corporate headquarters. What does this board discussing it up. Well let the board is actually on a conference call and they are discussing. Whether or not it is a good idea at this point for less and invest to step aside as they investigate these claims of sexual misconduct against as you mentioned there were six women that have come forward. This New Yorker Magazine ax Thursday that was released deet tails. They're allegations and it ranges from. Unwanted kissing to sexual assault not Ronan Farrow. V journalist who wrote that article spoke to us this morning about why those women decided to come forward. The goals of these women coming forward both six with allegations about mr. Moonves. And also dozens more talking about a culture of abuse across CBS is different divisions I'm. Weren't aiming to take people down the goal here was to expose stories that had been buried for a long time. And in his article he does take it even further outside and Jeff these last name as allegations. To talk about the colts are they are at CBS and several other people coming forward sharing their stories. As well now Moonves saying in a statement I always understood and respected. And abided by the principle that no means no and I have never miss use my position to harm. Or hinder anyone's career this CBS born saying they will fully investigate these claims and we'll promptly review the findings and take appropriate action. As we were talking about that board is supposed to have this conference call today where they discuss what they will do next. They're going to appoint a special committee to investigate these claims but we are also hearing that their plan to do more than that also looked into the culture. And see if this is indeed an issue with the culture at CBS airing. It and it's interesting you say either because one of the most eyebrow raising things in The New Yorker piece that Ron Rivera wrote about was not squarely focused on this but. About the broader culture it's CBS specifically CBS news. That's exactly right Aaron a lot of stories that running shared in the article were of people in the works in the news division and one of the former workers talking about how. A lot of the older man that worked at sixty minutes would. Read her bike kissing her on the mouth and talk how uncomfortable about life and there were countless stories of and of that same vein explaining it in the articles what a lot of these people were up against. It's easy to pilgrim Lewis from Manhattan. The board of CBS now meeting to determine whether Les Moonves can continue to be in control of CBS while that investigation goes on. For more on all of these stories you can download the ABC news app check it out on abcnews.com. For now I'm Aaron deter ski thanks for watching ABC news lives.

