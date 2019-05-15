Transcript for Window washers trapped on swinging lift in Oklahoma City

I'm Zach Ray Allen Oklahoma City right behind me Devon Energy tower where for 45 minutes we watched. At the Oklahoma city fire department attempted to rescue two window washer is trapped in a basket. We saw that basket swinging violently and they'll win it. As it continued to slammed into the building back and forth breaking glass and sending debris falling to the ground DeVon tower the tallest building in Oklahoma City standing above fifty stories high Oklahoma city fire department having that the row ropes to the two men at the fire chief crediting them for being cool calm and collected if they were able to secure those ropes to the basket finally stabilizing the lift. As the fire department able to pull them on to the tower and on to stable ground those two men. Had no serious injuries to report or actually refusing treatment the police department still has streets and in around the Devon Energy tower closed. As they expect more debris could continue to fall. For ABC news live I'm Zack rail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.