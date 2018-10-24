Transcript for At least one winning ticket for the Mega Millions jackpot

We have old winner and at least one of them yes we do lottery officials say at least one winning ticket was sold for last night's record Mega Millions jackpot. With more than one and a half billion dollars up for grabs. But ABC's Kenneth Lowe who did not have the winning ticket do we need that work today covering this story but it is he is from South Carolina SOK because. He had heard me mention that I'm from South Carolina yeah. Or twice I've got to get that winning tickets sold. In the South Carolina and this morning we are waiting to find out if there's more than one that winning ticket. And we have a winner it. Third in tonight's Mega Millions with those stored locally should one billion dollars up for grabs. At least one winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold somewhere in South Carolina taken tonight's numbers are Tony 7560. To sixty lemon Salt Lake about five. The Mega Millions ballooned to mega billions last week breaking a world record the jackpot just got bigger and bigger no winner since July only takes one. Only takes one that salt one. One place the jackpot and the unprecedented cash payout of 904 million dollars. Have Lotto fever spreading across the US. Both crane that was all things would know what to doing it. An Arkansas people for Mississippi crossed the border to line up this aerial view from Nevada shows those who waited hours hoping to buy that lucky ticket if we win a minute high school. The new billionaire could also by the Buffalo Bills or one point six million iPhone tends. The winner may want to relax in this 30000 dollar night four seasons hotel suite in New York. Or by a few new book gotti's two million apiece but remember this warning from experts if you or the winner. You know higher mother don't call your best friend. Call your lawyer. Some good advice there Mega Millions again is still waiting for other states to report the results to see if there's another winning take get. Lotto fever is not over yet because that powerball jackpot is up to 620. Million dollars or they intend this bit. The relatives I got a call them all morning that indeed other war related to our own might and authority said that she did not win so moms out. McCormick ants are cut out and I'll correct the kinds of Kenneth mongers are still out of the cook out thank you can't happen appreciated.

