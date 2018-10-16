Transcript for Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast

Time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday. Severe flooding led to this water rescue outside Dallas fire crews saved a mother trapped. On the roof of a submerged car near clear burned. She sat on the roof waiting for firefighters who carried her safety she told them she underestimated the strength. Of the current. Temperatures around Dallas won't break fifty today but summer like weather continues in the southeast. Temperatures are mild in the west. The northeast cools off a bit matching the Temps will see in the midwest.

