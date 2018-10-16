Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast

More
Some of the coldest air of the season is about to descend on the U.S. from the Arctic.
0:39 | 10/16/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast
Time now for a look at your weather for this Tuesday. Severe flooding led to this water rescue outside Dallas fire crews saved a mother trapped. On the roof of a submerged car near clear burned. She sat on the roof waiting for firefighters who carried her safety she told them she underestimated the strength. Of the current. Temperatures around Dallas won't break fifty today but summer like weather continues in the southeast. Temperatures are mild in the west. The northeast cools off a bit matching the Temps will see in the midwest.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58526990,"title":"Winter-like air moving into Midwest, Northeast","duration":"0:39","description":"Some of the coldest air of the season is about to descend on the U.S. from the Arctic.","url":"/US/video/winter-air-moving-midwest-northeast-58526990","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.