Winter blast moving through eastern US

The coldest air moves into the East Coast Thursday night into Friday morning.
0:41 | 04/01/21

Time now for a look at your Thursday whether. They could be a rough commute this morning with showers and storms from Washington DC to New England the interior northeast. We'll see snell nearly a flood in some places checking today's highs fifties in new York and Boston upper sixties from the northern Rockies at Texas. And record highs are possible in California for the second straight day but the cold isn't over yet check out these wind chills for tomorrow morning. It won't feel like it's below freezing in Atlanta and even colder farther north.

