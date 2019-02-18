-
Now Playing: Photographer meets couple from viral Yosemite proposal
-
Now Playing: Search is on for mystery couple in stunning Yosemite engagement photo
-
Now Playing: Rainbow forms at Yosemite Falls
-
Now Playing: Winter wonderland at Yosemite National Park
-
Now Playing: Winter blast makes driving treacherous across New England
-
Now Playing: Police bodycam captures confrontation with knife-wielding man
-
Now Playing: Police in California searching for driver who struck 7-year-old girl
-
Now Playing: US mother calls move to Syria, marrying ISIS fighters a 'mistake'
-
Now Playing: US sailor kissing nurse in famous WWII photo dies
-
Now Playing: Napkin and genealogy site leads to 1993 Minnesota cold-case arrest
-
Now Playing: Video: Tulsa police pursue suspected stolen car with kids inside
-
Now Playing: Grand Canyon tourists, workers warned of radiation dangers
-
Now Playing: 4 people rescue driver trapped behind wheel of SUV in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Police find 4 dead of gunshot wounds at Michigan home
-
Now Playing: Carpenter Greg Zanis travels the U.S. to assemble crosses for shooting victims
-
Now Playing: Alleged threat against rapper 50 Cent investigated
-
Now Playing: Man arrested in 1993 murder of 20-year-old woman
-
Now Playing: Inside the Senate offices
-
Now Playing: Mountain lion rescued from 50 feet above home in Southern California
-
Now Playing: How an activist and artist is supporting the homeless community in Los Angeles