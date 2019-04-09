Wisconsin mom killed while teaching son to drive, police say

More
Tracey Smith, 46, was giving her 17-year-old son a driving lesson on Friday evening before being shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident.
1:21 | 09/04/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Wisconsin mom killed while teaching son to drive, police say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"Tracey Smith, 46, was giving her 17-year-old son a driving lesson on Friday evening before being shot and killed in a suspected road rage incident. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"65371096","title":"Wisconsin mom killed while teaching son to drive, police say","url":"/US/video/wisconsin-mom-killed-teaching-son-drive-police-65371096"}