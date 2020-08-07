WNBA Commissioner: Using season as a ‘call to action’

More
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and player Layshia Clarendon discuss new social justice initiatives as the league returns to play amid a surge of new coronavirus cases in Florida.
7:10 | 07/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for WNBA Commissioner: Using season as a ‘call to action’

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"7:10","description":"WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert and player Layshia Clarendon discuss new social justice initiatives as the league returns to play amid a surge of new coronavirus cases in Florida.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"71660418","title":"WNBA Commissioner: Using season as a ‘call to action’","url":"/US/video/wnba-commissioner-season-call-action-71660418"}